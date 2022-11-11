Randy Orton's career-threatening injury came about due to a maxed out "bump card", according to former WWE Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree shared his thoughts on the potentially career-ending injuries that Randy Orton and Adam Cole suffered.

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton and AEW standout Adam Cole are both on the shelf from their respective companies. It has even been suggested that neither man may wrestle again, given the severity of their ailments. These injuries have led to a great deal of discussion surrounding the longevity of today's in-ring talent.

Now, former WWE Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree has been asked for his thoughts on the injuries suffered by Orton and Cole. In a recent clip uploaded to the Cafe de Rene YouTube Channel, Dupree stated that severe injuries seem to be part of today's wrestling business.

He noted that everybody has a 'bump card', which relates to how much punishment their body can take. He also noted that Orton has been working with WWE for most of his adult life.

"Well, y'know, that's a part of the game. Everybody's got a bump card and when your bump card is full that's it. I mean Randy's made a lot of money in his career, and s**t, I think he's been there since he was like 19," he said. (0:13 - 0:23)

What is the nature of the injuries suffered by Randy Orton and Adam Cole?

Randy Orton has been off WWE TV since May 2022. The former WWE Champion suffered a back injury which is allegedly causing a lot of concern backstage in the company.

Adam Cole, however, is still dealing with concussion-related issues suffered in June 2022. The former NXT Champion is still not fully recovered, causing concern for those backstage in AEW.

It is unclear when either Cole or Orton will return to the ring, or if a comeback is even possible for either man.

