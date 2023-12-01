Randy Orton's father explains why the WWE star didn't RKO Rhea Ripley (Exclusive)

Bob Orton Jr. recently gave his thoughts on Randy Orton's opening segment on the November 27 episode of WWE RAW.

The Viper kicked off the show two days after making his in-ring return at Survivor Series: WarGames. Rhea Ripley interrupted the 14-time World Champion, who mocked her "Mami" nickname by declaring, "Daddy's back."

It looked at one stage as though the returning star might hit the Judgment Day member with an RKO. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Senior Editor Bill Apter, Bob Orton Jr. said his son is too much of a gentleman to RKO Ripley:

"I thought he was gonna probably RKO her [laughs]. He's a gentleman! I thought there might have been a chance." [0:37 – 0:55]

Orton has been involved in physical altercations with several female WWE stars throughout his career, including Stacy Keibler and Stephanie McMahon. He even faced Alexa Bliss in an intergender match at Fastlane 2021.

Bob Orton Jr. on Damian Priest vs. Randy Orton

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Randy Orton teamed with Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins to defeat Drew McIntyre and The Judgment Day. He also secured a one-on-one win over Dominik Mysterio on RAW.

If The Apex Predator faces Money in the Bank holder Damian Priest, Bob Orton Jr. thinks his son will have no problem picking up the victory:

"I think Randy will run all over him. That's what I think." [1:19 – 1:24]

During the WarGames match, Randy Orton hit JD McDonagh with an RKO after Rollins and Zayn threw the new Judgment Day member off the cage. Bob Orton Jr. enjoyed watching the spectacular moment:

"Yeah, he's pretty darn good, I'm telling you! He's been training hard, so he's gonna be hard to handle." [1:31 – 1:38]

The Viper is scheduled to appear on the December 1 episode of SmackDown. Former LWO member Santos Escobar referenced the WWE veteran on The Bump this week, prompting speculation that they could interact.

Do you think Randy Orton will RKO Rhea Ripley at some point? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video How Stone Cold was born in 2 minutes