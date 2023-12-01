Randy Orton to have backup on SmackDown against The Bloodline? Analyzing potential candidates 

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Randy Orton made his much-awaited return to the red brand for the first time since 2022. While Orton had led his team to victory at Survivor Series a few days before RAW, he defeated Dominik Mysterio on the red brand, which led to excitement among fans.

After the event, many believed this would be The Viper's only appearance for the week. However, they were wrong. WWE announced later that Orton would be part of the upcoming SmackDown. This move by the promotion makes sense, given the 43-year-old briefly spoke about taking revenge from The Bloodline.

Hence, since he is now scheduled to appear on the blue brand, he could very well do the same. However, there is a chance Randy Orton might receive unexpected help against The Bloodline on SmackDown. This help can come from RAW Superstar Jey Uso.

After making peace with each other on this week's edition of RAW, Jey Uso could show remorse and come to help Orton against The Bloodline. While the angle is speculative, the possibility of it happening is high since The Viper and Jey share the same feelings for The Bloodline.

Randy Orton's father details how the WWE star got into great shape ahead of his return

When Randy Orton made his WWE return at Survivor Series: WarGames, the one thing that struck fans was his physique. Despite being out due to a serious back injury, Orton hadn't missed a beat and looked even stronger. The 43-year-old's physical condition became a subject of discussion on social media.

Recently, during an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Orton's father, Bob Orton Jr., revealed how his son got into great shape for his return at Survivor Series. Bob credited The Apex Predator's hard training for his physique.

Orton's father said:

"He looks great. He's been training really, really hard. I go over once in a while to watch him. He's been working out hard for, gosh, I guess the last seven, eight months when he was able to get back in the gym. He's really stepped it up."

You can check out what Randy Orton's father said in the video below:

Given his physical condition, fans can expect Orton to wrestle for quite a long time. It will be interesting to see how WWE books him in the coming weeks.

Also, fans will be excited to witness if The Apex Predator can add another World Championship to his resume.

