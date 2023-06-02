Bray Wyatt must do one thing to be a top name in wrestling, according to WCW legend

Wrestling legend Konnan recently gave his opinion on what Bray Wyatt needs to do to reach the next level in WWE.

Wyatt has been one of WWE's most prominent stars over the last decade, but he has not appeared on television since March. The 36-year-old was supposed to face Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39 after Brock Lesnar allegedly refused to work with him. However, the storyline with Lashley abruptly ended.

On K100, Konnan referenced the fact that Wyatt's past matches with Randy Orton were below-par. He also explained how the three-time world champion must improve his wrestling ability:

"It's a shame because if this guy could have really good wrestling matches, and I don't mean five-star classics – you don't have to have a five-star classic – but really good matches, he'd probably be one of the biggest names in the industry," Konnan said. [1:29 – 1:41]

Wyatt has not competed on television since defeating LA Knight in a Pitch Black match in January at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Konnan disliked Bray Wyatt's WWE matches with Randy Orton

While many fans enjoy Bray Wyatt's character work, the former WWE Champion often receives criticism for his in-ring performances.

Konnan noted that Randy Orton never has bad matches, with the exception of when he faces Wyatt:

"[Wyatt has] bad matches. He had a bad match with Randy Orton. Randy Orton doesn't have bad matches. He had one with him." [0:57 – 1:03]

Wyatt has battled Orton several times in recent years, most notably at WrestleMania 33 and WrestleMania 37. The former Wyatt Family leader lost both of those matches.

Konnan's K100 co-host Disco Inferno agreed that Wyatt needs to make some changes. The former WCW wrestler believes the absent WWE star would benefit from returning to NXT.

