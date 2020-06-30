Randy Orton's next opponent reportedly revealed

With no timeline for Edge's return, has WWE moved on to other plans?

Will we not get a chance to watch the third part to Edge vs Randy Orton?

Randy Orton may have his sights set on Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship

Randy Orton is currently in a personal feud with Edge. The duo has had two physically draining matches since the Rated-R Superstar's return this year. They fought in a Last Man Standing Match at WrestleMania and in a classic wrestling match at WWE Backlash.

Drew McIntyre, on the other hand, since winning his maiden WWE Championship at The Showcase Of Immortals, has defended it against The Big Show, Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. McIntyre is set to defend the Title against Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules.

Randy Orton vs Drew McIntyre may be in the works

On this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that WWE has plans of pitting Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre in a match for SummerSlam. It was also pointed out that if not SummerSlam, the duo could go on to face each other at another major PPV this year or at WrestleMania 37.

Randy Orton has been in a feud with Edge, but with Edge's tricep injury and no timeline for his return, WWE needs to plan what it will do with Randy Orton.

Drew McIntyre has been moving from one feud to another since April. His feuds with his opponents haven't lasted over a month. Maybe a program with Randy Orton is what WWE sees as one of the defining feuds for Drew McIntyre's run as WWE Champion.

While Drew McIntyre is set to defend his WWE Championship against his long time friend Dolph Ziggler at WWE Extreme Rules in a month, Randy Orton is yet to be slated into the PPV. It seems likely that The Viper will face The Big Show after The Giant interrupted Orton on last week's WWE RAW.

Randy Orton seems to be getting back to his Legend Killer gimmick after beating Edge at WWE Backlash and Punt Kicking Christian two weeks back on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see the build of Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton if this is the plan WWE is going ahead with in the future.