Randy Orton's response to Vince McMahon lawsuit was better than John Cena's, says WWE veteran

A WWE veteran has shared his thoughts on John Cena's recent comments about the allegations made against Vince McMahon.

So far, a long list of top names have spoken up about the allegations that former WWE employee Janel Grant made against McMahon. John Cena shared his opinion on the lawsuit while speaking on The Howard Stern Show.

John Cena's answer left a bad taste in many people's mouths. He talked about Vince having a hill to climb and added that he loves the former WWE Chairman. On the latest edition of the Cafe De Rene podcast, former WWE Superstar Rene Dupree opened up about Cena's comments, and here's what he had to say:

"Now, his relationship is obviously a lot different than majority of people when he says he loves the guy, right? And for him to... 'cause he was there when there was a lot of hazing and harassment going on, so for him to say that people don't love the place like he does... listen, majority of people weren't given what you were given pal, all right? You were given the keys to the fuc*ing Kingdom. The golden key, right off the bat, all right?"

He continued:

"It's a tough position to be in, I think. Not saying he's defending Vince, but at the same time, without Vince he ain't sh*t. Well, that's it. Like, Orton gave a better response because everything he has, he owes to Vince. Everything. His level of education, he wouldn't even come close to having a fraction of what he has if it wasn't for Vince McMahon." [3:44-4:54]

John Cena was pushed as WWE's biggest star by Vince McMahon for years on end

The Cenation Leader won his first WWE Championship in one of the main events of WrestleMania 21 in 2005. He went on to win 15 more world titles in the company.

Cena's name is taken in the same breath as that of Hulk Hogan, Steve Austin, and Bruno Sammartino when fans talk about WWE's all-time greats. He is a guaranteed future WWE Hall of Famer and is bound to headline his own class someday.

