  Randy Orton's wife Kim sends a message after The Viper's failed reunion with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton's wife Kim sends a message after The Viper's failed reunion with Cody Rhodes on WWE SmackDown

By Aashrit Satija
Published Oct 06, 2025 09:18 GMT
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton from SmackDown [Image credits: wwe.com]
Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton from SmackDown [Image credits: wwe.com]

WWE legend Randy Orton's wife, Kim, recently took to social media to share a personal update after the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown. The Viper teamed up with Cody Rhodes on the blue show.

Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes are currently in a heated feud with The Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. The former Legacy teammates reunited on last week's SmackDown to lock horns with The Brons. In the closing stages of their match, Seth Rollins interfered to hit The Apex Predator with the Curb Storm while the referee was distracted. This helped Reed hit his opponent with a Tsunami and win the match for his team via pinfall.

After Randy Orton's failed reunion with Cody Rhodes on the blue show, his wife, Kim, recently took to Instagram to share several photos of her son, Anthony, at his homecoming. The Viper also posed alongside his stepson and wife in one of the pictures. In her post's caption, Kim sent a message about her son's big day.

"Anthony’s HOCO 2025 ♥️," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below.

Cody Rhodes talked about teaming up with Randy Orton ahead of last week's WWE SmackDown

Ahead of their match on last week's SmackDown, Cody Rhodes made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. During the conversation, The American Nightmare said that he didn't know how long Randy Orton would continue to wrestle before hanging up his boots.

Rhodes added that he didn't want to regret not teaming up with his former Legacy teammate one more time before the latter's possible retirement.

"It’s Randy Orton, somebody who was a mentor to me in the game. And—no spoiler—Randy is (…) we don’t know how much longer Randy is going to be doing this. I don’t want that to creep up on me if we didn’t get one more good old-fashioned Mega Powers-style tag with the guy who is partially responsible for me ever getting anywhere in WWE," Cody Rhodes said.

Many believe Randy Orton will eventually turn on Cody Rhodes and go after his Undisputed WWE Championship. It will be interesting to see what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Viper's WWE future.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
bell-icon Manage notifications