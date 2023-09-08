Randy Orton's wife posts latest photo of him with one-word message during WWE hiatus

Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, has shared the latest photo of the former WWE Champion on social media during his absence.

The Viper has been out of action for over a year now due to an injury. His last match took place on the May 20, 2022, episode of SmackDown, which saw him and Matt Riddle lose the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos. It's currently unknown when he will return to TV.

His wife Kim uploaded a new photo of herself and Randy Orton on Twitter during his recovery. She included a single word in the caption, which you can check out below:

WWE is reportedly hopeful Randy Orton could return by the end of the year

The Viper is one of the biggest and longest-tenured stars in WWE right now. He's had a very successful career and has shared the ring with many legends. Orton is missed by the WWE Universe, and many people are still awaiting his return to TV.

Speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling, "Cowboy" Bob Orton provided an update on his son, stating that the latter was told by doctors not to return to the ring, but Randy Orton is going to do what he wants to do.

"He's training, so we'll see what happens; I don't know. If he feels like he's ready to go back, I think he might, but again he's pretty well taken care of. I don't think he need [sic] to. And I think the doctors have told him not to. But Randy will do what Randy wants to do."

It was also reported that WWE is hopeful that the former world champion will return to the company before the end of this year. However, the higher-ups are yet to make any plans for his comeback. Whenever The Apex Predator returns, he'll undoubtedly get a big reaction from the crowd.

