Good news regarding Randy Orton's expected WWE return - Reports

WWE is reportedly hopeful Randy Orton could make his long-awaited return to TV before the end of the year.

Orton last competed in May 2022 when he and his RK-Bro tag team partner, Matt Riddle, lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to The Usos on SmackDown. He has since been out of action due to a back injury.

In an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda Wrestling last May, Orton's father, Hall of Famer Bob Orton Jr., provided an update on his son's condition. He revealed that doctors have advised The Viper not to return to in-ring competition. Nevertheless, he pointed out that "Randy will do what Randy wants to do."

In a recent update, Xero News reported that, according to a source, WWE is still hopeful that The Viper would return to TV before the end of 2023. However, the company is yet to make any plans for his comeback.

Randy Orton worked closely with Bray Wyatt a few years ago. The Viper even briefly joined The Wyatt Family before turning on the group leader and feuding with The Eater of Worlds.

Following Wyatt's tragic passing, Orton's wife, Kim, shared a heartbreaking Instagram post, mentioning her husband's reaction to the news.

"This hits different… It hurts my heart to see my husband hurting….as I sit and look at this picture, it just makes my heart break thinking his children are around the same age as mine here. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Pls pray that God gives JoJo the strength to be strong enough in the light to comfort her children in this dark time and give her the courage to fall to her knees when she needs love and support in the dark 🙏🏼 give her strength to know she is not alone 🙏🏼 and she was left with the love of his beautiful babies to give her the support she will need to get through this. ❤️ Rest easy Windham 🙏🏼❤️🙏🏼❤️."

