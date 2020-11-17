Randy Orton's wife reacts to him being fined; has a special request for the fans

Ahead of this week's Monday Night RAW, WWE released a statement revealing that Randy Orton was fined an undisclosed amount for his actions on the Red brand last week. The reason for the fine was revealed to be Randy Orton putting his hands on Adam Pearce, the on-screen authority figure.

Randy Orton's wife Kim Marie has sent out the following tweet reacting to WWE's announcement of her husband being fined, requesting fans to visit Randy Orton's clothing line website to help offset the fine.

With this said, I’m really going to need EVERYONE to visit http://slthrshop.com to offset this fine #slthr

Randy Orton lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre on RAW this week

This week on RAW, Randy Orton was all set to defend his title against the former champion Drew McIntyre. In what was a thrilling main-event contest, McIntyre was able to defeat Randy Orton to win the WWE title for the second time. It was at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 last month, when Orton defeated McIntyre to win his 14th World title.

With that victory, Survivor Series 2020 will now see the Universal Champion Roman Reigns go one-on-one with the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The match has got fans all hyped up for the pay-per-view this Sunday.

As for Randy Orton, he might miss Survivor Series unless he interferes in the above mentioned 'Champion vs. Champion' match. It would be interesting to see what is next on RAW for The Apex Predator. A likely direction for him could be a feud against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt. He could also continue his angle with Adam Pearce as the authority figure played a part in him losing the WWE title on RAW by not letting him leave the match in between.