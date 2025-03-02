Randy Orton's wife sends a two-word message following his WWE return

Randy Orton made his much-anticipated return to take out Kevin Owens at WWE Elimination Chamber. The 14-time World Champion's wife shared a message on social media after the premium live event.

In the penultimate bout of the night, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn brutalized each other in an Unsanctioned Match. After close to half an hour of barbaric action, The Prizefighter secured the win. However, he did not stop there and wanted to take out Zayn for good by attempting to drive the latter through the floor after removing the padding around the squared circle.

Luckily for Sami Zayn, Randy Orton walked out to a thunderous reception from the Toronto crowd. He took out KO, the man who sidelined him in November 2024, with an RKO and threatened to bring back the punt kick, only to be stopped by the officials. After Owens fled from the ring, Orton delivered multiple RKOs to the officials.

The Viper's wife, Kim Orton, recently took to her Instagram account to further hype up the veteran's return with a short message. She shared two pictures, one of herself with Randy and the other showcasing the latter's merchandise.

"Daddy’s back," she wrote.

You can check out Kim Orton's Instagram post below:

Triple H shares his take on Randy Orton's WWE return

WWE Head of Creative Triple H and The Apex Predator go a long way back. After the PLE, The Game weighed in on the latter's return from hiatus.

Hunter spoke highly of Orton in the post-show press conference. The former world champion noted that the 44-year-old was still in the prime of his career, and getting him in the mix of things on The Road to WrestleMania was astounding.

"Of course, Randy Orton coming back tonight. When you have a star the calibre of Randy Orton, and an icon and just a legend like that, that is still sort of in the prime of his career and you're able to get him back and get him rolling in a meaningful way headed into WrestleMania, that's just incredible," he said. [From 31:45 - 32:10]

You can check out Triple H's comments in the video below:

Randy Orton is likely to face Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41. Additionally, John Cena turning on Cody Rhodes to align himself with The Rock could lead to The Viper clashing with The Cenation Leader one last time before the latter hangs up his boots.

