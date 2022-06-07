"Who the f*** is this?" - Randy Orton's wife on the WWE star answering a drunk woman's call during their holiday

Kim Orton opened up about the chaotic events that unfolded when she went on holiday with Randy Orton to Bora Bora several years ago. While the vacation was all about Randy proposing to Kim, the couple also almost got into a fight with some people during their outing.

Kim recalled Randy asking her to marry him and how they were resting in their hotel room after an exhausting day on the South Pacific Island. Unluckily for Kim and Randy Orton, a group of people in the adjacent room were having a rather wild party, so the Ortons called the front desk and lodged a complaint. It didn't take long for the duo to receive a phone call from their noisy neighbors.

Randy answered the phone and was surprised to hear a woman on the other end. Kim Orton was unhappy with what she overheard during the call and instantly grabbed the phone out of the WWE Superstar's hands. Here's what Kim revealed on the "Wives of Wrestling" podcast:

"So like, ten minutes later, we heard the phone ring. So Randy picks it up, and there's a girl on the other end of the line, and she goes, 'Are you the Viper?' So he goes, 'Who is this?' And she goes, 'Did you call and complain, Viper?' So he looks at me and like I hear this because he is laying right next to me," revealed Kim Orton. "So I snatched the phone out of his hand, and I go, 'Who the f*** is this?' And she goes, she just hangs up the phone," Kim said. [24:00 - 24:48]

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

What happened when Randy Orton's wife confronted the woman who called their room?

As noted above, Kim Orton was displeased by the unwelcome phone call, and she and Randy even confronted the people next door. They apologized to the couple for "goofing around," but Kim was determined to meet the lady who spoke to Randy Orton.

Kim said that the woman was drunk and couldn't even stay up on her feet when she stormed out of her room. Orton noted that she was close to getting into a physical fight with the woman before others urged her against it.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"I go; 'who is the c*** that just called my room?' Out from her bedroom comes this drunk, dumb b**** and slides out and wipes out on the floor because she was so drunk and pops up, don't feel a damn thing, and she was like, 'Who are you talking to?' I was like, 'I will f**king wipe the floor with you, you drunk s***, and now we're arguing," added Kim. "The guy is going please, please, we're really sorry. He's like, 'Please don't beat her up,'" Kim recalled. [28:46 - 29:21]

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Kim Orton recently also discussed her husband's most emotional real-life moments, and you can read more on that right here.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wives of Wrestling Podcast" and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far