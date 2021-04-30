Randy Orton says a former WWE Champion shows up backstage regularly despite having no TV role

Randy Orton is one of the most respected names in the business, and he is currently one of the locker room leaders in the WWE.

Orton recently appeared on The Kurt Angle Show, and he opened up about his retirement plans. While talking about a potential life after wrestling, Randy Orton took a detour and recalled bumping into Ric Flair this past week on RAW.

Ric Flair was not booked to be on the show, but The Nature Boy was still present backstage as he genuinely loves to be with the talent and talk to them. Randy Orton believes that Ric Flair would still have shown up on RAW even if WWE hadn't scheduled Charlotte Flair to appear on the show.

"I saw Ric Flair on (Monday). 'Hey, Ric.' We actually rode from the hotel together, and I asked him, you know, 'Are you doing something tonight on the show?' He said, 'No, Randy, I love coming around. I love seeing the guys. I love seeing you guys talk and putting stuff together. I love talking to some guys. The comradery, he said he loved this business. And I love being around it. If Charlotte wasn't there, he would have been there anyway, Conrad (Thompson). I know it," Randy Orton said.

Randy Orton says he would love to be in Ric Flair's shoes one day

Randy Orton loves Ric Flair's attitude towards the business, and he sees it as pure passion for pro wrestling from the 2-time WWE Hall of Famer.

"I like that attitude. I like that he looks at this industry, not even just at Vince or WWE, but at professional wrestling as a whole, and you can say that it's made me happy and given me so much, and I've met so many other people happy, and feel some kind of way because of what he did in the ring," Orton explained.

Randy Orton wants to follow Ric Flair's path and be a "granddaddy" to the up-and-coming performers in the WWE.

"I want to feel like that too, and I feel like he is happy and content and wouldn't change a thing. (He) made many mistakes, also made many positive situations and positive moments, and memorable moments for fans a million times over. I would love to be in his shoes one day where I can be happy with my body of work and just kind of sit back and be a grandpa and watch the grandkids play and had been a WWE Superstar, and that's all I need to be," Orton concluded.

Randy Orton still has a long way to go before he retires, but it's great to know the future Hall of Famer intends to be involved with wrestling for as long as he can.

