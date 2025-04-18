Randy Orton seen with a WWE Hall of Famer and Evolution stablemate while his WrestleMania 41 status remains in doubt

Randy Orton is still without a match for WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens was forced to withdraw from the show. However, The Viper has been enjoying his time outside the squared circle.
Orton was originally set for a clash against Kevin Owens after confronting him at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. The multi-time WWE World Champion saved Sami Zayn from a post-match beatdown after his brutal Unsanctioned Match against Owens.
On Instagram, Randy's wife, Kim Orton, uploaded photos from their night out, supposedly in Las Vegas. The WWE Superstar was seen alongside his former Evolution stablemate, Ric Flair, and Hall of Famer Kurt Angle.
"Saturday night with my favorite people ♥️ @randyorton @giovannaangle @therealkurtangle @ricflairnatureboy," wrote Kim.
Check out Kim Orton's post on Instagram:
Mark Henry wants Nick Aldis to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41
Mark Henry wants Nick Aldis to face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41. Orton hit the SmackDown General Manager with an RKO after it was confirmed that Kevin Owens won't be competing at The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Speaking with Poker Scout, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion stated he would be open to seeing Aldis step back into the ring. He said:
"No, I think that the fact that he got aggravated and he gave a RKO to Nick Aldis. Nick is not just a general manager, like, he is a world class wrestler. He’s unbelievably talented, and I would hope to see him tell Randy, ‘Hey, if you ever put your hands on me again, I’m gonna put my boots back on, and I’m gonna stick one of ’em up your rear end.’ I would pay money to see that!"
Orton will appear on this week's SmackDown. It remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for him heading into the biggest show of the year.