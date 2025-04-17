Randy Orton sends 4-word message before WrestleMania

Randy Orton has sent an important message before WrestleMania. He has made his thoughts clear on a certain matter.

Ad

Drew McIntyre took to his X account for a PSA, giving fans some dos and don'ts for WrestleMania weekend. He asked them to wear deodorant, be respectful to wrestlers, support indie shows, not hang around the airport, stay away from hotels, not address them by their real names, and not interrupt conversations.

"Stay away from the hotel, that's a safe space. Imagine that's our house, because it is our house for the week, it is our home for the week. We have our family and friends there, and some of the superstars have kids. Respect personal space. Would you like someone coming into your house, shoving a camera in your face and your kid's face? Think of it that way," Drew said. [1:30 onwards]

Ad

Trending

Randy Orton also decided to repost it and said he approved of the message. The star has always been one to make his preferences clear about what he likes and does not like in the

John Cena's last PPV's name revealed by Kurt Angle? More details HERE

"I approve this message," Orton wrote.

Check out the video below:

Expand Tweet

With fans often crossing boundaries on what they can and can't do during WrestleMania or such interactions, this may be a very important message from both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More