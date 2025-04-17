Randy Orton sends 4-word message before WrestleMania

Randy Orton has sent an important message before WrestleMania. He has made his thoughts clear on a certain matter.
Drew McIntyre took to his X account for a PSA, giving fans some dos and don'ts for WrestleMania weekend. He asked them to wear deodorant, be respectful to wrestlers, support indie shows, not hang around the airport, stay away from hotels, not address them by their real names, and not interrupt conversations.
"Stay away from the hotel, that's a safe space. Imagine that's our house, because it is our house for the week, it is our home for the week. We have our family and friends there, and some of the superstars have kids. Respect personal space. Would you like someone coming into your house, shoving a camera in your face and your kid's face? Think of it that way," Drew said. [1:30 onwards]
Randy Orton also decided to repost it and said he approved of the message. The star has always been one to make his preferences clear about what he likes and does not like in the
"I approve this message," Orton wrote.
With fans often crossing boundaries on what they can and can't do during WrestleMania or such interactions, this may be a very important message from both Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton.