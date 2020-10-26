Randy Orton sends message to John Cena and two legends after Hell in a Cell

Randy Orton is once again WWE Champion. The Legend Killer did the unthinkable and regained the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell after beating Drew McIntyre. His 14th WWE World Championship now puts him in an elite list of other Legends.

After Hell in a Cell, Randy Orton took to Twitter to state that he's now among the business's Legends.

Randy Orton tweets John Cena, Ric Flair, and Triple H that he's now a 'Legend' in WWE

On Twitter, Randy Orton stated he was now a 14-time WWE World Champion and is now in the same league as Ric Flair, Triple H, and John Cena.

After Hell in a Cell, Randy Orton reacted to his 14th title and stated:

What this title means to me, my 14th title, you ask me is it sweeter? And I say it is and I'll tell you why. There's a very short, impressive list of men that have had this title 14 times or more. Ric Flair, John Cena, Triple H, my mentor.

Ironically, Orton has now called himself a 'Legend' when for years, he was the 'Legend Killer.' It'll be interesting what lies in the future of the now 14-time WWE World Champion.