Randy Orton set to extend remarkable record at Survivor Series

Randy Orton will extend an amazing record when he returns at Survivor Series tonight in the Men's WarGames match.

The Viper has been out of action since late May 2022, when he suffered a back injury that required surgery. There were even rumors that Orton might retire due to the injury, but he's now cleared to make his return in Chicago.

Cody Rhodes revealed this past Monday on WWE RAW that Orton will join him, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in their WarGames match against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

According to Wrestle Features on X, formerly Twitter, the Master of the RKO is set to extend his streak of wrestling at least one match a year since his debut back in 2002. That means Orton has wrestled at least once per year for 21 consecutive years.

Expand Tweet

Randy Orton made his WWE debut on April 25, 2002, on SmackDown. He was immediately drafted to RAW and became part of Evolution. He went on to become one of the greatest superstars in WWE history.

Randy Orton worried about back injury before his return

On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic hero revealed that Randy Orton was worried that his back was not healing properly. Orton gave it more time to recover, and now he's been cleared to wrestle for the first time in 16 months.

"He was telling me, 'Hey, man, it's not looking good. I don't know how my back is going to heal if my back's going to heal,'" Angle said. "So he was a little worried about it for a while and eventually it started to heal up and now I think he's okay, but it was pretty serious for some time." (H/T Fightful)

Orton was written out of television last year after an attack by The Usos. It will be interesting to see if Jey Uso will get an RKO at some point during the match.

On a scale of one to 10, how excited are you for the return of Randy Orton in tonight's Survivor Series? Share your answer in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here