Randy Orton spotted in rare emotional moment after his wife, Kim, posts unseen pictures from WWE Backlash

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified May 22, 2025 02:45 GMT
The stars regularly post online (Credit: Randy Orton's Instagram)

Randy Orton was in St. Louis for WWE Backlash, where he faced John Cena in front of his family. It was his chance to win another WWE Championship, but it was not to be. He lost the match following interference and distractions by R-Truth and issues with referees getting knocked out. Now, his wife has posted several unseen pictures from the event.

Orton had the chance of a lifetime to get closer to Ric Flair's record of 16 World titles in WWE, as he faced Cena for the title in the main event of the show in his own hometown. Things spiraled out of control during the match, as the newly heel Cena took every advantage of Orton when the referee was out. However, Orton nearly won after hitting him with RKOs and Attitude Adjustments.

The lack of officials frustrated The Viper, who took out Nick Aldis and other producers who came to check on them. The star was going to finish off Cena with the punt, but R-Truth stopped him. This, in turn, allowed Cena to win the match.

Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, has posted several pictures from behind the scenes at Backlash on Instagram. Some of them are simply pictures of their family at the show. Others are from during the match, where Cena can be seen fighting Orton in the background.

However, the last slide has the most emotional photo, with their daughter hugging Orton. The Viper is not usually too publicly vulnerable, and the moment is clearly rare and emotional.

The specific picture can be seen here.

She posted it (Credit: Kim Orton's Instagram)

It remains to be seen what's next for Randy Orton. Cena, meanwhile, is facing R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event in a non-title match.

Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Angana Roy
