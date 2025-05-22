Randy Orton spotted in rare emotional moment after his wife, Kim, posts unseen pictures from WWE Backlash

Randy Orton was in St. Louis for WWE Backlash, where he faced John Cena in front of his family. It was his chance to win another WWE Championship, but it was not to be. He lost the match following interference and distractions by R-Truth and issues with referees getting knocked out. Now, his wife has posted several unseen pictures from the event.

Orton had the chance of a lifetime to get closer to Ric Flair's record of 16 World titles in WWE, as he faced Cena for the title in the main event of the show in his own hometown. Things spiraled out of control during the match, as the newly heel Cena took every advantage of Orton when the referee was out. However, Orton nearly won after hitting him with RKOs and Attitude Adjustments.

The lack of officials frustrated The Viper, who took out Nick Aldis and other producers who came to check on them. The star was going to finish off Cena with the punt, but R-Truth stopped him. This, in turn, allowed Cena to win the match.

Randy Orton's wife, Kim Orton, has posted several pictures from behind the scenes at Backlash on Instagram. Some of them are simply pictures of their family at the show. Others are from during the match, where Cena can be seen fighting Orton in the background.

However, the last slide has the most emotional photo, with their daughter hugging Orton. The Viper is not usually too publicly vulnerable, and the moment is clearly rare and emotional.

The specific picture can be seen here.

It remains to be seen what's next for Randy Orton. Cena, meanwhile, is facing R-Truth at Saturday Night's Main Event in a non-title match.

