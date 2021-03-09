Randy Orton takes another shot at Soulja Boy after WWE RAW

Randy Orton has aimed another dig at rapper Soulja Boy following the hard-hitting match between Drew McIntyre and Sheamus on this week’s WWE RAW.

The No Disqualification match ended in a no-contest after both Superstars crashed into each other at ringside with steel steps. Orton, who took exception to Soulja Boy calling WWE “fake” last week, retweeted a picture of McIntyre and Sheamus’ back wounds from the match. In doing so, he also continued his war of words with Soulja Boy.

Randy Orton reminded Soulja Boy that WWE injuries are not fake

Randy Orton also claimed that he has made Soulja Boy relevant again. Last week, the 14-time WWE World Champion congratulated the rapper on the success of his debut single, “Crank That,” which was released in 2007.

The WWE RAW Superstar went on to label Soulja Boy a “one-hit wonder” in a foul-mouthed series of tweets. He also praised another rapper, 24/7 Champion Bad Bunny, for respecting the wrestling business since his first WWE appearance in January.

Jey Uso joined Randy Orton in calling out Soulja Boy

Jey Uso spoke to SK Wrestling’s Rick Ucchino ahead of last week’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Although he enjoys Soulja Boy’s work, the six-time Tag Team Champion said he is prepared to teach the rapper a lesson in WWE.

“At the end of the day, this is how we eat. You disrespect how we put food on our family's table, come over here and catch this Superkick one time, Uce. Let me see what you think about it. Is this fake? Let me bang that Splash on your a** one time and see if you can take this, Uce. I guarantee you, Rick, he'll be limping his a** right back to Hollywood or wherever he goes.”

Uso added that Soulja Boy should respect WWE Superstars’ craft by not using the word “fake” to describe WWE’s form of entertainment.