Randy Orton takes hilarious jibe at Kane and The Great Khali

WWE veteran Randy Orton has posted a couple of amusing photos on Instagram to congratulate Kane and The Great Khali for their 2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductions.

Randy Orton is regarded as one of the very best in WWE when it comes to posting humorous content on social media. The 14-time World Champion openly expresses his opinion on Twitter and Instagram. Orton occasionally takes shots at fellow WWE Superstars and wrestlers from other companies on his social media handles, too.

Randy Orton's latest post takes a hilarious shot at Kane and The Great Khali. Both WWE veterans are set to be inducted into the 2021 WWE Hall Fame this year. The two behemoths received wishes from all corners of the pro wrestling world, and Randy Orton congratulated the duo in his own unique manner.

The Viper posted throwback photos from the time he was in the ring with both Kane and The Great Khali at various points during their careers. Both photos show Randy Orton hitting impressive Dropkicks on the two giants.

Randy Orton's hilarious post delighted his fans

Randy Orton in WWE

Randy Orton's fans can't get enough of him on social media. The Viper's posts taking shots at fellow wrestlers always do well on Twitter and Instagram. With this post, Orton targeted a man that he has only faced once The Great Khali in a singles match.

That bout took place on WWE SmackDown in August 2011, and it ended with Orton scoring a pin over the Indian giant.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Orton has had a long string of matches with Kane over the years. The duo's biggest match took place at WrestleMania 28 in 2012, where saw The Big Red Machine picked up an important win over Orton.

What do you think about Randy Orton's unique manner of congratulating the duo? Sound off in the comments below.