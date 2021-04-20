Randy Orton teases challenging current champion

14-time world champion Randy Orton is one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time. Orton has won nearly every title in WWE but he still isn't done. The Legend Killer has now teased challenging the current United States Champion Sheamus.

Sheamus won the United States Championship at WrestleMania 37 by defeating Riddle. This week on Monday Night RAW, the Celtic Warrior revealed that he will issue an open challenge every week. Humberto Carrillo made his way out to the ring to challenge him, but the match never got started as Sheamus attacked him and delivered a Brogue kick.

Randy Orton has now teased answering Sheamus' open challenge, replying to a tweet from the United States Champion.

Open Challenge to anyone willing to step in the ring & take my #USTitle.. ANYONE! tag a legit fella you think is stupid enough to have a go

Randy Orton suffered a surprising loss on Monday Night RAW this week

Randy Orton was originally advertised to take on Braun Strowman in a "first time ever" match on Monday Night RAW this week. However, Vince McMahon reportedly changed the plans at the last minute.

Randy Orton went one-on-one with former United States Champion Riddle on RAW. Surprisingly, it was Riddle who picked up a victory over the Viper with a roll-up. However, reports have now suggested Randy Orton suffered an injury during this match.

“I don’t know the extent of what happened, but Randy Orton hurt his shoulder. He was fighting out of the corner and Riddle went to give him an exploder and Randy of course didn’t take an exploder. He blocked it and he pulled back and did this very dramatic punch and he punched him and then from that point forward he could no longer use his right arm. He was throwing forearms with his left arm, which looked horrible. They still did manage to do a top rope superplex… it was like that one day when he punched the mat and his shoulder went out.”

