  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Randy Orton and two massive WWE stars should get farewell tours like John Cena, believes The Undertaker

Randy Orton and two massive WWE stars should get farewell tours like John Cena, believes The Undertaker

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Feb 14, 2025 03:05 GMT
Taker, Cena, and Orton (via WWE
Taker, Cena, and Orton in picture (via WWE's website)

WWE legend The Undertaker has named three stars who should get the same "farewell tour" treatment that John Cena is currently receiving. The Cenation Leader announced his farewell tour last year, and it kicked off earlier this year during the RAW Netflix premiere.

Cena is a 16-time world champion and one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. He has done it all in the business and is scheduled to call it quits in December of this year. Cena is slated to appear for WWE on over 30 dates in 2025.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker opened up about John Cena's highly-publicized retirement tour. He picked three stars, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman—whom he believes should get the same treatment.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's his comment:

Hulk Hogan to manage WWE's top heel?

"I would say [CM] Punk is probably one," Calaway said. "I don't know how long [Paul] Heyman plans to hang around but I think he's enough for enough talent that he should be in there. If Randy [Orton] wraps it up, Randy definitely deserves that. He's had a pretty storied career. I would like to see guys like that get their flowers and say their goodbyes." [H/T CBS Sports]
youtube-cover

The Undertaker thinks John Cena needs to get some wins

On a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, Taker said Cena needs to pick up some wins during his farewell tour. Check out an excerpt from his comment below:

"He’s on his way out, this is his goodbye tour. I think putting him in marquee spots, he needs to get some wins because he hasn’t won in over 2,000 days. But he needs to get some key wins in whatever the key matches [are]. He should probably pass the baton on. I think that’s his mindset as well."
youtube-cover

John Cena is hell-bent on winning the Elimination Chamber match and heading to WrestleMania 41 to compete in his final main event at The Show of Shows. He also wants to win the world title one last time before hanging up his boots.

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी