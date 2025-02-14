Randy Orton and two massive WWE stars should get farewell tours like John Cena, believes The Undertaker

WWE legend The Undertaker has named three stars who should get the same "farewell tour" treatment that John Cena is currently receiving. The Cenation Leader announced his farewell tour last year, and it kicked off earlier this year during the RAW Netflix premiere.

Cena is a 16-time world champion and one of the greatest to ever step foot in the ring. He has done it all in the business and is scheduled to call it quits in December of this year. Cena is slated to appear for WWE on over 30 dates in 2025.

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker opened up about John Cena's highly-publicized retirement tour. He picked three stars, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and Paul Heyman—whom he believes should get the same treatment.

Here's his comment:

"I would say [CM] Punk is probably one," Calaway said. "I don't know how long [Paul] Heyman plans to hang around but I think he's enough for enough talent that he should be in there. If Randy [Orton] wraps it up, Randy definitely deserves that. He's had a pretty storied career. I would like to see guys like that get their flowers and say their goodbyes." [H/T CBS Sports]

The Undertaker thinks John Cena needs to get some wins

On a recent edition of his Six Feet Under podcast, Taker said Cena needs to pick up some wins during his farewell tour. Check out an excerpt from his comment below:

"He’s on his way out, this is his goodbye tour. I think putting him in marquee spots, he needs to get some wins because he hasn’t won in over 2,000 days. But he needs to get some key wins in whatever the key matches [are]. He should probably pass the baton on. I think that’s his mindset as well."

John Cena is hell-bent on winning the Elimination Chamber match and heading to WrestleMania 41 to compete in his final main event at The Show of Shows. He also wants to win the world title one last time before hanging up his boots.

