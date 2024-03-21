"Randy’s wife was pissed that night," "Kim Orton was not happy" - Fans remember shocking Randy Orton moment

Fans have been talking about a Randy Orton moment from a few years back that took the wrestling world by surprise. It saw Alexa Bliss pinning The Viper at Fastlane 2021 in a rare intergender match in modern WWE history.

In late 2020 and early 2021, Randy Orton was embroiled in a heated feud with the late great Bray Wyatt in his Fiend avatar. Alexa Bliss was also a part of the storyline as Wyatt's ally. In an unexpected booking decision, the Stamford-based promotion had Bliss and Orton go one-on-one at Fastlane 2021.

The match, however, was brief, by the end of which Alexa Bliss emerged victorious by pinning Orton, thanks to some timely assistance from Wyatt.

The aforementioned match has completed three years, and fans' thoughts about the finish haven't changed much, with many deeming it controversial. A few even pointed out how Orton's wife, Kim Orton, wouldn't have been pleased with how things panned out. For those unaware, she had even tweeted in the aftermath of the match.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Kevin Sullivan wants a feud between Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes in WWE

A few days back, on his Tuesday with the Taskmaster podcast, Kevin Sullivan spoke about WWE possibly pitting Randy Orton and Cody against each other soon. Sullivan believes that since the two have a shared history as part of Legacy, there are many narrative elements that could be drawn from their past association.

"It's gonna happen. They could do a magnificent job of telling the story because remember came in and there were the Legacy? You can bring that in. They started together. Randy accomplished something that Cody hadn't accomplished before him — he became [world] champion. There's a lot of things they can go with, and I happen to think that Randy's fabulous," said Kevin Sullivan.

For now, The Viper has set his sights on Logan Paul's coveted US Title. Orton will challenge Logan for the gold at WrestleMania 40 in a three-way match, also featuring Kevin Owens. It's safe to say if WWE were to go in the direction of having Randy Orton feud with Cody Rhodes sometime in the future, the two performers could weave magic, both on the mic and inside the squared circle.

