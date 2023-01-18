"Randy would’ve punted her " - Twitter criticizes Bloodline member for refusing to hit Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW

The wrestling world on social media criticized a Bloodline member for refusing to hit Rhea Ripley on this week's Monday Night RAW.

During Judgment Day's segment with The Bloodline, Ripley stepped up to Solo Sikoa and confronted him.

Taking to Twitter, a large portion of the WWE Universe claimed that Randy Orton wouldn't have hesitated in hitting Ripley. Orton has had his fair share of issues with female WWE stars.

Fans further criticized Solo for not hitting Ripley with the spike. They even claimed that Anoa'i family members Umaga and Rosey would've been disappointed with the former NXT North American Champion.

Check out the Twitter reactions below:

Vince Russo recently criticized The Bloodline's segment with The Judgment Day on RAW

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with The Bloodline's confrontation with The Judgment Day on this week's RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that the segment between the two top factions felt like a throwaway segment. Russo said:

"This was a throwaway bro. The Cowboys and the Bucs were on the other channel. This is one thousand percent a throwaway. In my days of writing, I would have never thrown away five minutes, let alone three hours."

WWE @WWE



#WWERaw The Bloodline vs. The Judgment Day? Here for this! The Bloodline vs. The Judgment Day? Here for this!#WWERaw https://t.co/g5l76Q19te

The Judgment Day recently won a Tag Team Turmoil Match on RAW to earn a shot at the RAW Tag Team Championships. Jimmy and Jey Uso will defend their RAW Tag Team Championships on Monday Night RAW's grand 30th Anniversary celebration episode next week, dubbed 'Raw is XXX.'

A win on next week's show would mark The Judgment Day's first title win in WWE, and they could get off the mark by pulling off a historic win over The Usos. Jimmy and Jey have been unbeaten for months.

