Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Judgment Day confronting The Usos this week on RAW.

Next week's episode of RAW will feature a first-time-ever matchup between The Usos going up against Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest of Judgment Day for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The Gothic faction won a Tag Team Turmoil last week to secure a shot at the tag title.

On the week's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed that the buildup between The Usos and The Judgment Day felt like a throwaway segment. He pointed out that the NFL match between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers was on, and WWE RAW was trying to compete for ratings.

"This was a throwaway bro. The Cowboys and the Bucs were on the other channel. This is one thousand percent a throwaway. In my days of writing, I would have never thrown away five minutes, let alone three hours." [3:50 - 4:08]

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full results of Monday Night RAW here.

Do you want some Bloodline magic in your home? Get official merchandise at !

The Judgment Day defeated Alpha Academy this week on WWE RAW

The Judgment Day was brimming with confidence this Monday on RAW after a huge win last week. However, Alpha Academy looked to get a win over the nefarious faction to disrupt their momentum before the 30th Anniversary Edition of WWE RAW.

Dominik and Priest formed a formidable tag team and took down the tandem of Otis and Chad Gable once again this week. Rhea Ripley assumed her position at ringside and also distracted the referee during the matchup. This allowed Priest to hit the South of Heaven, and Dominik got the pin for his team.

Do you think Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest will be able to dethrone The Usos? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and add a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

An Attitude Era star told Sportskeeda he would love to be at the Royal Rumble right here.

Poll : 0 votes