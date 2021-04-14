Raquel Gonzalez’s NXT Women’s Championship speech interrupted by big reunion

Raquel Gonzalez became the new NXT Women's Champion on Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver by defeating Io Shirai. She was present on tonight's episode to address the NXT Universe for the first time since becoming champion.

Gonzalez's friend and ally Dakota Kai gave a special introduction and welcomed her to the ring. Big Mami Cool then gave her due to Kai who had helped her on the way to becoming champion.

"Without @DakotaKai_WWE, I don't debut at #NXTTakeOver: Portland... and I sure as hell don't stand here as your #WWENXT #WomensChampion!" - @RaquelWWE



Gotta give respect to where respect is due. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wmEgCg13hM — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 14, 2021

Franky Monet - FKA Taya Valkyrie - then made her debut by interrupting the NXT Women's Champion. Monet said that she will see Gonzalez every Tuesday, but the latter only shooed her away by making some bold comments about her dog.

But even after Monet made her exit, the surprises kept on coming. The NXT Universe leaped to their feet as Rhea Ripley's music hit the CWC and the current RAW Women's Champion made her way to the ring.

Up next was new SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Both Ripley and Belair then pointed to an image of the three women together in their NXT days, before they held their titles up in the air to mark the beginning of a new era in the WWE women's division.

The fans at the CWC chanted "NXT!" in unison to congratulate all three champions before the segment ended.

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair's friendship with the NXT Women's Champion

Advertisement

It is no secret that Belair and Ripley were both in NXT at one point as Gonzalez is right now. Ripley even held the NXT Women's Championship at one point. Belair never became the NXT Women's Champion but came close when she challenged Shayna Baszler for the title.

It has often been pointed out in WWE documentaries that all three women are good friends with each other in real life. It was also a major focus during Ripley's feud with Gonzalez - her last in NXT.

Even though Belair is currently a babyface whereas Ripley and Gonzalez are heels, this did not stop them from sharing a special moment inside the NXT ring tonight.