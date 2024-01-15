Raquel Rodriguez, Cathy Kelley, and others react as Liv Morgan posts pictures from latest party amid WWE absence

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's recent post on Instagram caught the attention of her fellow female stars Raquel Rodriguez and Cathy Kelley, among others.

The former Smackdown Women's Champion has been out of action since July 2023 due to a shoulder injury. Rhea Ripley took her out on an episode of RAW, which was a kayfabe reason to give her time off.

Liv has been quite active on social media amid her absence from the squared circle. The RAW star recently reunited with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville at the latter's pre-wedding celebration. Morgan also posted pictures from the party, which saw names such as Raquel Rodriguez, Cathy Kelley, Natalya, and Nikkita Lyons react to it.

Reactions to Liv's post!

Sonya Deville got engaged to long-time girlfriend Toni Cassano last year. The duo are expected to tie the knot soon and were celebrating the pre-wedding phase with Mandy Rose and Liv Morgan, among others.

Liv Morgan is expected to return at WWE Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan has been a prominent part of the WWE women's roster for the last few years. While she did not have much success initially upon her move to the main roster in 2017, the 29-year-old has come into her in the last couple of years, winning the SmackDown Women's Championship and the tag titles on a couple of occasions.

However, none of her Women's Tag Team title runs have lasted long. She has won the gold with Raquel Rodriguez both times but had to relinquish the titles once due to injury. Their second run was also cut short as the duo had to drop the titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green after Liv once again got injured.

Expand Tweet

Liv Morgan is expected to return to action soon, with reports indicating that she could be one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match at WWE's upcoming premium live event.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion had an impressive outing at last year's event, where she was eliminated last despite entering the match at #2.

WWE star losing fans because of Joe Biden connection? Find out here