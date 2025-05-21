Raquel Rodriguez confirms she's going to "snitch" to Liv Morgan about Roxanne Perez flirting with Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Roxanne Perez has seemingly approached Dominik Mysterio in Liv Morgan's absence. Raquel Rodriguez recently claimed that she would tell Morgan everything about these new events.

During a backstage segment on the May 19, 2025, episode of RAW, Finn Balor brought Roxanne Perez into The Judgment Day clubhouse. The former NXT Women's Champion connected with the crew by getting gifts for them. Shockingly, The Prodigy gifted Dirty Dom a box full of his favorite dish—chicken nuggets, which Morgan initially impressed him with.

For those unaware, The Miracle Kid is currently off WWE television while filming her movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo. She is expected to make her return very shortly. Liv Morgan's tag team partner, Raquel Rodriguez, was surely not happy with Perez's gesture, as it appeared Dominik Mysterio might fall for her.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Big Mami Cool confirmed that she would snitch on Dom and tell Liv Morgan about Perez flirting with him.

"If there’s one thing about me… I’m gonna snitch and tell Liv #sorrynotsorry," she wrote.

Check out Rodriguez's post below:

Reason why WWE has involved Roxanne Perez with Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day on RAW

In the latest episode of Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's WrestleVotes Q&A session, a fan asked if The Prodigy would potentially become a member of The Judgment Day.

WrestleVotes shared that WWE was testing the waters with Roxanne Perez on the main roster. This is probably to see how the audience reacts to her involvement in the heel faction.

"I think it's more testing the waters, see the reaction. She looks the part already and fits that group. I would love to see her and Liv fight for an official spot inside The Judgment Day," he said.

It will be exciting to see Morgan's actual reaction to a possible Dominik Mysterio and Roxanne Perez angle on television when she makes her massive return to Monday Night RAW.

