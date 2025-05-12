Raquel Rodriguez makes major announcement ahead of WWE RAW

Raquel Rodriguez made a major announcement ahead of tonight's edition of WWE RAW. Her tag team partner, Liv Morgan, is currently on hiatus from the company after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Ahead of this week's episode of the red brand, Rodriguez took to social media to make a huge announcement. The Judgment Day star revealed that she had new merchandise available for purchase and shared several photographs of the new shirts, as seen in her Instagram post below.

"Raquel Merch drop 😎," she wrote.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania 41. The Judgment Day stars were originally supposed to defend the titles against Bayley and Valkyria, but The Role Model was attacked ahead of the match.

However, the duo won the titles back on the following episode of WWE RAW, and Lynch turned heel following the match. Lynch battled Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship this past Saturday at Backlash but came up short. The Man has also admitted that she was responsible for the attack that took Bayley out at The Show of Shows.

Raquel Rodriguez reacts to major WWE acquisition

WWE RAW star Raquel Rodriguez recently shared her thoughts on the company purchasing lucha libre promotion AAA.

The announcement of the acquisition was made during WrestleMania 41 weekend. In an interview on the Battleground podcast, Rodriguez shared her reaction to the news. She revealed that she was very excited about the acquisition and noted that she hoped to get the chance to perform in AAA someday.

"I hope I get to be a part of any little bit that happens with AAA. I hope I get to go over there and perform with some of their female Luchadors. They are amazing as well," she added. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

You can check out the interview with Rodriguez in the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are in their fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the champions when Liv Morgan makes her return to the ring.

