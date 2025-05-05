Raquel Rodriguez teases potential move following major WWE acquisition 

Raquel Rodriguez recently teased a potential move following a major WWE acquisition. The promotion is currently on the road to Backlash this Saturday night in St. Louis, Missouri.

WWE announced that it had purchased the lucha libre promotion AAA during WrestleMania weekend. In an interview on the Battleground podcast, Raquel Rodriguez reacted to the acquisition and noted that she was very excited about it.

“It gets me so excited. Honestly, it made my heart explode with happiness. I grew up watching AAA. I’m from the border of Texas, so not only did I have WWE, but I also had AAA and Saturday morning wrestling, Lucha libre," she said.

Rodriguez claimed that AAA's style of wrestling was beautiful, and she was hoping to perform for the promotion in the future.

"I hope I get to be a part of any little bit that happens with AAA. I hope I get to go over there and perform with some of their female Luchadors. They are amazing as well," she added. [H/T: WrestlingNews]

You can check out the video below:

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria on the episode of WWE RAW following WrestleMania. Liv Morgan is currently on a brief hiatus from the company after being cast in Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

Backstage update on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez potentially vacating their WWE titles

There has been a major update on whether Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will be relinquishing the Women's Tag Team Championship.

During a recent edition of Live Q&A, WrestleVotes stated that WWE would be keeping the titles on The Judgment Day stars during Liv Morgan's time away. The wrestling insider added that the duo would be back to defending the titles once Morgan returned to action.

"I think they're going to keep them on The Judgment Day. I mean, they made note of her taking this role last night on TV. So, I'd imagine they're going to keep the belts as is, and when she's back, they'll go back to defending them." (From 21:05 to 21:20)

You can check out the video below:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez are now in their fourth reign as Women's Tag Team Champions. It will be interesting to see which tag team decides to go after the titles in the weeks ahead.

