Raquel Rodriguez reveals new look following WWE RAW absence

WWE Superstar Raquel Rodriguez has shared a new look on social media today following last night's episode of RAW in North Carolina.

Rodriguez was on hiatus for several months before returning ahead of Elimination Chamber. She qualified for the Women's Elimination Chamber match but came up short at the premium live event last month in Perth, Australia. The veteran has not been in action since her dominant victory over Chelsea Green last month on the red brand.

It was reported by PWInsider yesterday that Rodriguez has been removed from the active roster. The report did not disclose whether she was removed due to her recent health concerns or a new injury that has popped up. Raquel recently took to her Instagram story to share a photo with a new hairstyle. You can check it out in the image below.

WWE RAW star on possibly teaming with Raquel Rodriguez

Braun Strowman recently claimed that he and Raquel Rodriguez would be unstoppable if they ever teamed up in WWE.

The Monster of All Monsters has not been in action since last May. He has undergone successful neck fusion surgery, and it remains unknown when the former Universal Champion will return to the ring.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta in an exclusive interview last December, Strowman discussed the possibility of forming a tag team with Rodriguez. He noted that nobody in the WWE locker room would want to face the duo due to their strength.

"You never know," Strowman said. "I don't know who we would ever wrestle if you put the two of us together. The biggest, baddest female on the roster with the biggest, baddest male. There's not much competition. I would love to get in there and get an opportunity. I've watched that young lady cut her teeth in this business and just absolutely transform herself, her physique, her mental state, her in-ring work. I couldn't be more proud of her. So, absolutely, I'd love to get in the ring with her." [From 03:18 – 03:41]

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan were in a successful tag team in WWE last year. It will be interesting to see if the former Women's Tag Team Champions reunite down the line.

