"I'm ready" - Raquel Rodriguez is open to former WWE star returning to be her ring announcer

Raquel Rodriguez recently revealed that she would be in favor of former WWE personality Ricardo Rodriguez returning to the company.

Ricardo Rodriguez was the personal ring announcer for former WWE Superstar Alberto Del Rio. He worked for several years with WWE before returning to the independent wrestling scene in 2014.

Raquel immediately found success on the main roster after debuting on SmackDown after WrestleMania. She and Aliyah won the tournament to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions but their reign was short-lived, dropping the titles to Damage CTRL.

Speaking with Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston, Raquel said that she would love to see the former ring announcer return to the company. The 31-year-old referred to Ricardo as "primo," which is Spanish for "cousin." She Steve noted that he spoke to Ricardo and that he would return to WWE to be Raquel's personal ring announcer:

"Let's go primo, come on over I'm ready." [00:27 - 00:30]

Ricardo Rodriguez on managing Raquel Rodriguez in WWE

Ricardo Rodriguez recently sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an exclusive interview. He admitted that he's tried to step away from professional wrestling several times but it keeps pulling him back.

During the interview, Ricardo was asked who he would like to align himself with amonst today's WWE Superstars. The 36-year-old mentioned several names and noted that he'd like to stick with his 'Latino brothers and sisters' and joked that Raquel could be his cousin:

"I'd say either Raquel Rodriguez. For obvious reasons. She could be my cousin. I don't know. My sister. I don't know. Or Los Lotharios. Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo. Those would be my picks right now," said Ricardo. "I mean, I would love to work with Rey [Mysterio] again. I would love to work with Rey. But he doesn't need me. Rey is Rey. Rey is one of a kind." [8:08 - 8:33]

Raquel and Shotzi have had their issues with Damage CTRL on SmackDown. The group has also been battling RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss on RAW. It will be interesting to see if Raquel stays in the tag team division or challenges for the SmackDown Women's Championship in the months ahead.

