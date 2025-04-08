Raquel Rodriguez shares two-word message following WrestleMania match announcement

Raquel Rodriguez shared a two-word message following an announcement regarding WWE WrestleMania. The veteran is currently in a tag team with Liv Morgan, and the duo are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Naomi and Bianca Belair to capture the Women's Tag Team Championship for a third time earlier this year. The Judgment Day stars will be defending the titles at WrestleMania 41 against the winners of the Gauntlet match scheduled for this Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown.

Ahead of the Gauntlet match, Rodriguez took to social media today to share a two-word message.

"Mania baddies 😘," she wrote.

Lyra Valkyria defeated Raquel Rodriguez last month on WWE RAW to retain the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She also got the better of Bayley during last night's edition of the red brand to retain the title. Valkyria and Bayley will be teaming up in the Gauntlet match on SmackDown in the hopes of earning a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

WWE analyst predicts Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's opponents at WrestleMania 41

Sam Roberts believes that Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan will be defending the Women's Tag Team Championship against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling show, Roberts predicted that The Role Model and the Women's Intercontinental Champion would win the Gauntlet match on SmackDown to earn a title match at The Show of Shows. He noted that many fans didn't envision Liv Morgan winding up in a tag team match at the biggest show of the year.

"I feel like it'll probably be Lyra Valkyria and Bayley. I think that what you're looking at is Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley for the Women's Tag Team Championship. I think, you know, that's an interesting one. You know, I don't think that's where people saw Liv Morgan going earlier this year. I don't think that's where people saw Bayley going earlier this year. But who knows the circumstances that led us there?" Roberts said. [1:11:24 - 1:11:47]

You can check out the video below:

Rodriguez and Morgan have not defended the Women's Tag Team Championship since winning the titles in February. It will be interesting to see which team wins the Gauntlet match and challenges the Judgment Day stars for the titles at WWE WrestleMania 41.

