Rare photo of 33-year-old WWE Superstar as high school teacher surfaces on internet

An unseen picture of WWE SmackDown Superstar has resurfaced on social media when he worked as a high school teacher.

The star in question is Grayson Waller, who is infamous for his talk show which has featured major stars such as John Cena, Edge, Cody Rhodes, and others. On The Grayson Waller Effect show, the 33-year-old tends to give a rub to other stars as a gesture of sheer confidence.

After having significant feuds with Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, and Johnny Gargano on the NXT brand, Waller was called up to the main roster this year.

However, before stepping into professional wrestling, it appears the fans on the internet were quick to notice that the Australian star served as a high school teacher.

According to u/RODAN on Reddit and a former Twitter account of Waller under his real name, Matt Farrelly, a picture of the 33-year-old star posing as a high school teacher popped up online, causing a stir among fans.

Check out the photo below:

Grayson Waller fires shot at Carlito upon his WWE return

At Fastlane 2023, the former United States Champion Carlito made a massive return as a mystery partner to Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar in their LWO faction.

The trio defeated Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits - Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins. However, the return of the 44-year-old star did not sit well with Grayson Waller, as the latter welcomed him in a heel-ish manner.

The Aussie welcomed the former United States Champion to WWE Friday Night SmackDown, asserting that Carlito's talk show is a poor man's version of the Grayson Waller Effect show.

"Welcome to Smackdown @Litocolon279! Just remember Carlito’s Cabana is just a poor man’s Grayson Waller Effect 🌴," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if World Wrestling Entertainment allows the 33-year-old star to have Carlito on Waller's talk show on SmackDown.

What did you think of WWE Superstar Grayson Waller as a high school teacher? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video How Kevin Owens betrayed everyone to rise to the top of WWE