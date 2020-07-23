Ratings high for The Rock's Titan Games, outperforms RAW

The Titan Games, the hit NBC competition show hosted by The Rock, scored huge in the ratings this past Monday. The Season 2 episode of Titan Games drew an average overnight audience of 3.849 million viewers and 0.7 rating in the key 19-49 demo, according to Showbuzz Daily. This was the highest rating for Monday in the key demo, outperforming Raw on USA.

Over on USA, Monday Night Raw averaged 1.628 million viewers and 0.46 in the 19-49 demographic. This number is up from last week's record low ratings, but it is the second lowest rating for Raw in history. WWE has been in a deep downfall in ratings during the current global pandemic, and Vince McMahon might be praying for The Rock to host a Raw instead of Titan Games for at least a week.

Differences in approach between Raw & Titan Games

The Rock has proven to be a consistent draw for the Titan Games. Although the show's Season 2 premiere did not perform as well as the Season 1 opener, the Titan Games have been on a solid trend of over three million viewers. The NBC competition show has seen its 18-49 demographic number decline from its Season 2 premiere mark of 1.8 rating in the demo. Regardless, Titan Games has been a hit for NBC since its 2019 debut.

On the other hand, WWE has been trying whatever they can to increase their Raw rating. While Titan Games has been consistent since its start, we have seen polarizing Raws over the past month. Some episodes filled with just promos and older stars, while this week and next focusing on big matches to bring in viewers.

We shall see if Monday Night Raw promoting a WWE Championship and Raw Women's Title matches for next week will increase the record lows from the past two weeks. Unfortunately, it did not pay off this week booking Randy Orton vs Big Show with weeks of build after moving it from Extreme Rules card. WWE might want to look to Titan Games on how to create entertaining television that leaves the viewers with captivating stories.

Also of note, this week's Titan Games featured Dasha Gonzalez of AEW in the competition, also known as Dasha Kuret on the show. Dasha qualified for the regional finals after being the winner of the Eastern Region. Her training shown on the show also featured WWE Hall of Famer and AEW talent Billy Gunn.

We shall see if Raw can bounce back from record lows and if Titan Games once again tops the key demo next week.