Seth Rollins kicked off the RAW after Extreme Rules and spoke about the injury he inflicted on Rey Mysterio last night. Rollins said the image of the gruesome injury will stick with him forever and then added that the WWE Universe was responsible for making a monster out of him.

Aleister Black came out to avenge Mysterio and took out Murphy at ringside by hitting a few kicks and sending him over the announce desk. Rollins took the opportunity to flee the ring before we headed for commercials on RAW.

The #MondayNightMessiah addresses his GRUESOME actions and just when you think you have the answers...@WWERollins changes the questions!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Gk7uunmMGC — WWE (@WWE) July 21, 2020

Seth Rollins vs. Aleister Black

RAW after Extreme Rules opened with a hard-hitting match

We returned to RAW to see that a match was underway and Rollins was taking a beating early on. Rollins turned things around and hit a slingblade before focusing on Black's right arm. Rollins hit a suplex for a near fall before sending Black into the turnbuckles.

Rollins took a kick to the face before Murphy interfered. Black took out Murphy and dodged the stomp to hit the Black Mass but Murphy came in before a pin could be made. Black took out Murphy again with the Blackmass as we headed for another commercial break.

Back on RAW, we saw Black kick Rollins a couple more times but Rollins hit two superkicks of his own as both men went down. Rollins called to Murphy before using the ropes to hurt Black's arm. Rollins managed to hit the stomp and get the win in the end.

Result: Seth Rollins def. Aleister Black

Match rating: A

After the match, Murphy and Rollins attacked Black, sending him into the barricades before Rollins used the ringpost and then the announcers' table to injure Black's arm even more. Rollins stomped on his arm before a group of officials came out to stop the carnage.