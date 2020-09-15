Last week, The Street Profits seemingly concluded their rivalry with Andrade and Angel Garza (their original WrestleMania 36 opponents) after defeating a divided team. Immediately after that, The Street Profits were confronted by the SmackDown Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura, who proceeded to challenge them to a Champions vs Champions match.

The Street Profits were quick to accept the challenge and they even made an appearance on SmackDown where they distracted the Tag Team Champions to help The Lucha House Party defeat Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura in a non-title match.

Things finally came to a head on the In Your Face episode of RAW in a Champions vs Champions match, where both teams put on a good contest. In the end, The Street Profits won the match for RAW, but it wasn't without controversy.

Angel Dawkins made the tag illegally to pick up the victory for his team.

What's next for The Street Profits?

Unfortunately for The Street Profits, there doesn't seem to be much of an endgame for their tag team title reign. The Street Profits have been the longest-reigning tag team Champions on RAW since The New Day's historic reign between 2015-2016.

The issue is that we're still in the pandemic era of WWE and the tag team division has hardly ever been a priority for the company - which is why The Revival left, in the first place.

WWE might be forced to put up impromptu tag teams together again to give The Street Profits a proper feud. While Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura will be busy on SmackDown with the Lucha House Party after the latter got a victory over them in a non-title match on SmackDown.

The Street Profits have been the RAW Tag Team Champions since February after they defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy to earn the titles. They've yet to come close to losing them and with Ivar's recent neck surgery reports, it's unlikely that we're going to see The Viking Raiders for the remainder of 2020.

Who should be next to challenge The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team Titles?