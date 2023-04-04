RAW personality reacts to awkward backstage moment with Trish Stratus

Trish Stratus teamed up with Lita and Becky Lynch to pick up a big win against Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39. On this week’s WWE RAW, the trio had a backstage interview with Byron Saxton.

A couple of teams have emerged as Lita and Lynch’s next rivals for the WWE Women’s Championship. Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler won big at 'Mania, while Raquel Gonzalez and Liv Morgan scored a win over Damage CTRL on RAW.

Saxton caught up with the trio backstage on RAW to interview them. While Lita and Becky Lynch walked off after sharing their views, Trish Stratus had an awkward moment with the interviewer. It looked like he tried to fist-bump or shake hands with The Quintessential Diva. However, she walked off after politely refusing Saxton’s offer.

USA Network’s Twitter handle posted a GIF of the moment and wrote that Trish likes to keep her friends circle small. The RAW personality reacted to the tweet and accepted his mistake.

"Oh…..well that makes sense now. My fault @trishstratuscom. #RawAfterMania," said Saxton.

You can check out the tweet below:

Trish Stratus recently opened up about sharing the ring with WWE RAW Superstar Lita after all these years

Trish Stratus and Lita are known to be great friends backstage. The two superstars were instrumental in helping shape women’s wrestling in the company.

Lita recently returned to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Becky Lynch. Stratus helped the two in their victory.

Speaking to Vibe 105.5 FM, the Hall of Famer said she was honored to team up with her best friend after knowing her for 23 years.

"It’s an honor for me to do this with my bestie. Like for us to come back this many years later and you know 23 years we’ve been here now. And to be able to do it together, to have a WrestleMania moment together is so much fun," Trish Stratus said.

Fans are waiting to see if Trish will turn heel soon and have a rivalry with Lita and Becky Lynch. It would be great to see the two Hall of Famers go head-to-head.

Do you want to see Stratus turn heel in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

