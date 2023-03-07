RAW Star addresses his potential WWE gimmick change 

Since getting kicked to the curb on RAW by WWE Hall of Famer JBL, Baron Corbin is once again starting from scratch as another persona of his has seemingly failed.

After working with the former WWE Champion for the second half of 2022, Bradshaw cut ties with Baron Corbin last month on RAW after a string of losses affected their business relationship.

With many expecting Baron to undergo another gimmick change, the former United States Champion recently told the Johnny Dare Morning Show how that creative alteration is going.

"Right now, we're just trying to find a new gear and get running with it. We'll see what happens." H/T (Fightful)

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo JBL and Baron Corbin are officially done. What’s next for Baron? JBL and Baron Corbin are officially done. What’s next for Baron? https://t.co/ZfbimnW8UC

Last night on RAW, Baron Corbin attempted to join the ranks of the Maximum Male Models stable as his search for a new identity in WWE continued.

Former WWE Writer on Baron Corbin possibly getting released

Despite facing off against top stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena, and Seth Rollins, Corbin is still seen as a low-to-mid-tier talent compared to many of his peers.

With his latest setback in mind, former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo questioned if the company would consider releasing Corbin during a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"It is sad and it's a possibility. It is sad, the guy is a pro and the guy was a former athlete, the guy gets it. But, man, bro, if they're gonna keep him they got a lot of [things to do]," said Russo. [21:31-21:48] H.T (Sportskeeda)

Check out the full video below:

Whilst he has not had much luck for quite some time now, Baron Corbin's early career in the company saw him win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 as well as winning the Money In The Bank ladder match in 2017.

Is Baron Corbin a lost cause? or does he have more to offer? Give us your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wait! Austin Theory just spilled the beans on a huge WrestleMania debut here.

Poll : 0 votes