RAW star comments on WWE's locker room; seemingly takes a subtle shot at AEW

A former AEW star, who recently debuted in WWE, has shared his opinion on the locker room environment in the Stamford-based company. In doing so, he seemingly took a subtle shot at AEW and other wrestling promotions he previously worked for.

Before joining World Wrestling Entertainment, Penta wrestled in AEW, TNA, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, Ring of Honor (ROH), and several other promotions. In a recent interview with TV Insider, the 40-year-old star was asked to compare the current locker room to others he has experienced.

Penta El Zero Miedo praised the WWE locker room, describing it as "happy" and "professional." He seemingly contrasted it with his experiences in other promotions.

"I like this locker room a lot. Everyone here is happy. Everyone is professional," he said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Penta opens up about his WWE debut

Pentagon Jr. made his WWE debut on the January 13, 2025, edition of Monday Night RAW. He emerged victorious in his first match against Chad Gable. The masked luchador has since secured wins over Pete Dunne and Ludwig Kaiser in one-on-one matches.

During the same interview with TV Insider, Penta reflected on his debut in the Stamford-based promotion, acknowledging the mixed emotions he experienced due to his family's presence. The former AEW star shared that his daughter's tears backstage initially impacted him, but he quickly focused on the task at hand. He praised Chad Gable's wrestling abilities and recognized the match as a pivotal moment in his career.

"I had mixed emotions and feelings because my family was there. My little girl was crying when I was in the locker room. So when my music hit, I forgot about everything when I went to the ring. Chad Gable is one of the best wrestlers in the world. I think it was the best opening for me. After the match, it was definitely a turning point in my career," he said.

Cero Miedo left a strong impression with his performance in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match but did not emerge victorious. The Road to WrestleMania 41 has kicked off with intrigue as fans speculate on what WWE has in store for the 40-year-old star.

