RAW star dislikes major WWE show

A RAW star has shared his dislike for a major WWE show. In the last few years, the sports entertainment giant has expanded its programming with various shows across different platforms.
One recent offering that divided fans and veterans was WWE Unreal on Netflix. The docuseries offered fans a behind-the-curtain look at how the Stamford-based company puts together its shows as well as giving an insight into the writers' room.
Many industry veterans criticized the show, and RAW superstar Grayson Waller isn't a fan of the series either. Speaking on the Battleground Podcast, the Australian star said he likes some mystery to be kept.
"I’m not a big fan of Unreal. I understand it’s a really entertaining show and a lot of my mates have watched and say they love it, but for me, I love the mystery. I don’t like the magician’s secrets to be revealed," he said.
You can watch the interview below:
Waller also mentioned how it is different when you are performing in the ring for the camera compared to revealing how things are done backstage.
In the past, the company's Chief Content Officer Triple H defended Unreal from criticism, saying people today know how stuff works, but they are still not showing how the trick is done.
Randy Orton isn't thrilled about WWE Unreal
Grayson Waller isn't the only star having issues with WWE Unreal. Veteran Randy Orton also expressed his thoughts.
During an appearance on The Maggie and Perloff Show, Orton said that the old-school wrestler in him "doesn't love the idea." However, he said that he understands the need to change with the times and the fact that there are fans who would want to consume such a product.
Regardless of the criticism, the TKO-owned promotion is reportedly already filming for the second season of Unreal, with a release date expected in 2026.
