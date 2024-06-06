RAW star eyes future clash with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes was seemingly put on notice by a Monday Night RAW Superstar. In a playful move that has the wrestling world buzzing, Drew McIntyre recently visited WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, and sparked speculations about a future clash with the 38-year-old star.

After AJ Styles attacked The American Nightmare on last week's blue show, it seems like the latter will defend his Undisputed WWE Champion against The Phenomenal One at Clash at the Castle: Scotland. However, WWE has yet to officially announce the title match.

Meanwhile, McIntyre is set to face Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship on his home turf on June 15. Despite that, the 39-year-old star left no stone unturned while taking a shot at CM Punk when he visited WWE HQ.

The Scottish Warrior shared a glimpse of his tour on social media, where he stopped by a display featuring photos of the reigning champions. As he reached Cody Rhodes' photo, a mischievous grin spread across McIntyre's face, and he dropped a cryptic comment hinting at a potential showdown.

"Cody… I’ll see you down the line."

Cody Rhodes reacts to his impressive WWE stat ahead of SmackDown

An X profile named, 'Pro Wrestling Finesse' recently shared that ever since The American Nightmare returned at WrestleMania 38, only three WWE Superstars have pinned him.

Drew McIntyre, The Rock, and Roman Reigns are the three men who secured a pinfall over Cody Rhodes since his comeback in 2022. The Undisputed WWE Champion shared his reaction to the stat ahead of the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown.

"Appreciate the reminder," he wrote.

After defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, Rhodes successfully retained his championship against AJ Styles at Backlash France. It remains to be seen if WWE will announce the title match between The Phenomenal One and The American Nightmare on this week's SmackDown.

