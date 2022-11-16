RAW star has finally learned to cut good promos after being in WWE for 12 years, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

The latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins talking about Austin Theory's failed Money in the Bank cash in from last week. The reigning United States Champion has received praise for his promo work in the show's aftermath. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Rollins has gotten excellent on the microphone of late.

Seth Rollins has been one of WWE's most dependable stars over the past decade after competing in the company's developmental systems between 2010 and 2012. The 36-year-old star has won several titles since debuting on the main roster and has often been considered one of the best in-ring workers of his era.

However, Rollins has also been criticized in the past for his underwhelming promos.

During the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo was glad to see the star genuinely improve as a talker in WWE. He added that The Visionary now oozes confidence on the mic.

"[Seth] Rollins is really getting good on the microphone. Bro, here's the difference between being good and being bad. When you watch Rollins now on the mic, he has confidence," explained Russo. "He is controlling the promo. He is not rushing through the promo. He is not memorizing lines. He is getting his character over. There is a good pacing to his promos." [4:38 - 5:00]

Vince Russo has been watching Seth Rollins perform for a long time and feels the popular star has finally become comfortable delivering completing promos.

"So, I do want to say he has gotten very [good]. This is probably the best I've ever seen Rollins on the mic since I watched Rollins, and I've watched him for a very long time." [5:01 - 5:20]

Seth Rollins has been confronted by multiple superstars on WWE RAW

With Roman Reigns continuing his historic reign with the WWE Universal Championship, the United States Championship is inarguably the top title currently on the red brand.

The secondary title has been getting a solid push under Triple H's regime as The Game wishes to restore the championship's lost prestige. Seth Rollins has been tasked with carrying the belt and has done admirably well thus far in retaining it against many credible challengers.

Last week on RAW, Rollins was involved in an Open Challenge where multiple superstars confronted him over a title defense. He was first interrupted by Finn Balor, who referenced their match for the Universal Championship in 2016. Later in the night, The Visionary was confronted by Bobby Lashley, who took him out.

The United States Champion then had the monumental job of defending his title against Austin Theory, who cashed in his Money in the Bank contract. He emerged victorious thanks to Bobby Lashley taking out Theory.

The Visionary closed out the most recent episode of WWE RAW with an action-packed title match against Finn Balor. While Rollins successfully retained the US Championship, Austin Theory attacked the champion and sent a massive statement to the entire roster before the show went off the air.

It remains to be seen what is next for Rollins and his US Title reign in the near future.

What are your predictions for Rollins' US Title reign following the developments on WWE RAW? Share them in the comments section below.

