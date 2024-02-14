RAW star is the perfect person to represent WWE, according to DDP (Exclusive)

Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) recently attended the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event. In an exclusive interview, the Hall of Famer gave his take on Cody Rhodes' current position in the company.

Rhodes returned to WWE in 2022 after a six-year absence. Since then, the RAW star has headlined WrestleMania 39 and won back-to-back Royal Rumbles. On April 6-7, he will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania for the second year in a row.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, DDP praised WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H for creating compelling storylines. He also backed Rhodes to become the face of WWE:

"I love the whole storyline of The Bloodline and all the things that they've done," Page said. "Judgment Day. I mean, there's so many good things that I'm not gonna second guess [creative decisions], but I know who I, and I just said it, would want to represent my company, and it's that guy [Cody Rhodes] who I know is gonna put the work in." [1:31 – 1:55]

Watch the video above to hear DDP discuss several topics, including Janel Grant's accusations against John Laurinaitis and Vince McMahon.

DDP explains why Cody Rhodes is the right man to lead WWE

In recent weeks, Cody Rhodes has further established himself as the top babyface in WWE. When The Rock vs. Roman Reigns looked set to happen at WrestleMania XL, many fans protested by using the hashtag #WeWantCody on social media.

Diamond Dallas Page, a long-time friend of the Rhodes family, is convinced The American Nightmare has what it takes to be WWE's star attraction:

"I know [he] is gonna be at every house show. He's gonna be at every TV. He's gonna be at every commercial. He's gonna be in every place. He's going to stay after these house shows and sign autographs. I did that. I didn't know anybody else who did that. He does. This is who he is." [1:55 – 2:25]

In the same interview, DDP disclosed what he said to Triple H backstage at the Royal Rumble.

Do you think Cody Rhodes is the right man to dethrone Roman Reigns? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Sportskeeda WrestleBinge and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

