RAW star says he's ready to win first-ever singles WWE championship

A major WWE RAW Superstar recently made a bold statement ahead of the Elimination Chamber. He claimed that he is ready to win his first-ever singles title in WWE, as he previously came very close to capturing one on several occasions.

Chad Gable has been with the Stamford-based promotion for over a decade. He has held the NXT, RAW, and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. The American Made leader had an incredibly hard-fought feud with Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship.

Many assumed the 38-year-old star would be the one to dethrone The Ring General for the IC title at WrestleMania 40, but Sami Zayn did the job. That being said, during an appearance on The Jay Ferruggia Show, Chad Gable acknowledged the potential risks of setting a goal to win a singles title in 2025, as it depends on factors beyond his control.

"I realize it might be a dangerous thing to set a goal on something that you are not in full control of. Easy to set a goal if you're in control, I have no problem with that. I will deliver. I'm entertaining the idea if I'm going to put 'win a singles title' on my goals for 2025 because it's not all in my hands. I will be very disappointed if I don't deliver," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Despite this, the erstwhile Shorty G expressed his desire to achieve this goal and his confidence in his ability to carry a WWE championship.

"I'm a goal guy. I'm a goal-driven guy. I'm interested to see what I will do, on top of everything else I do, to try to make that happen or force it to happen. I know I'm ready. I can carry a title," he added. [H/T: Fightful]

Former WWE star claims Chad Gable deserves "long-term push"

A wrestling veteran recently praised the former Alpha Academy leader for his exceptional in-ring talent. The former WWE star discussed this on his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

Matt Hardy strongly advocated for Chad Gable to receive a massive and long-term push within the company, believing he deserved greater recognition for his abilities.

"I do not disagree. I think Chad Gable's extremely talented. He's a good employee, good dude, easy to work with, down for whatever, so I would love to see him get a strong long-term push and really utilized in the best way possible. I think he's someone deserving of it," he said.

The wrestling world will have to wait and see if Master Gable has a singles WWE championship run in 2025.

