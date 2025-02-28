RAW star teases WWE return after injury 8 months ago

A WWE Superstar recently teased her return to action after suffering an injury in June 2024. The star in question was called up to the main roster last year but only competed in two matches before getting injured.

Kiana James made her main roster debut on the June 3, 2024, episode of WWE RAW and picked up a pinfall victory over Natalya. She competed in a Money in the Bank Qualifying Triple Threat match won by IYO SKY a couple of weeks later and has not returned to the ring since.

James reportedly suffered a leg injury at the time. However, the 27-year-old took to Instagram earlier this month to tease her return to action, and you can check it out in her post below.

"Loading…⏳," she wrote.

Kiana James joined the company in 2022 and is a former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Fallon Henley.

Wrestling legend comments on Kiana James' booking in WWE

Konnan recently discussed Kiana James and admitted that he didn't see anything special about the RAW star.

Speaking on his Keepin' It 100 show, the veteran compared James to Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai. He noted that WWE may see something in her that he doesn't, but noted that he was not impressed with James' work.

"He's the thing; they bring these girls that, even in NXT, I didn't think they were that good. They might see something in them, but I don't. I said when Dakota [Kai] came in, and this big thing from NXT, and they've been pushing her for two years, and she's done absolutely nothing, and it means absolutely nothing. They may see something in these girls that I don't, and you're always one good storyline away from being a star, but I never saw anything in this Kiana James girl," Konnan said. (From 14:56 to 15:25)

You can check out the video below:

James also competed in a few matches on AEW Dark in 2021 under the name Xtina Kay. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for the veteran when she returns to action.

