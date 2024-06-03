27-year-old to make in-ring debut on WWE RAW

WWE is gearing up for what looks to be its biggest summer ever. Tonight's RAW will continue the build for Clash at the Castle, but it was just revealed that a new red brand superstar will debut on the show as well.

Kiana James was the final pick from Night One of the 2024 Draft, not including supplemental picks made after SmackDown that night. The one-time NXT Women's Tag Team Champion was called up from NXT to RAW. It was reported in early May that James was among the Draft call-ups who were still waiting to debut because of creative reasons.

The former businesswoman of NXT has been announced to make her RAW in-ring debut on tonight's live episode. James will face Natalya in a rematch from the May 23 edition of WWE Main Event, where James picked up the win.

"Kiana James will make her Monday Night Raw debut when she takes on Natalya. Natalya is coming off of a successful stint in NXT that saw her pick up several big wins, and now she returns to the red brand to take on one of the newest Raw Superstars in James. Will James prove that she's in the one percent of WWE Superstars, or will Natalya add another win to her historic resume?" reads the official RAW preview.

James' last NXT TV match came on April 9 as she and Izzi Dame defeated Fallon Henley and Kelani Jordan. Since her Draft call-up, James has worked two Main Event episodes: a win over Ivy Nile on May 16 and the aforementioned win over Natalya. Before her call-up, in 2022 and 2023, James had a Main Event win over Dana Brooke, plus three Main Event losses to Brooke, Asuka, and Nikki Cross, and a SmackDown dark match loss to Tiffany Stratton.

WWE RAW updated lineup for tonight

Tonight's RAW will air live from the GIANT Center in Hershey, PA, as the road continues to Clash at the Castle: Scotland.

WWE has announced new matches for tonight. It was also confirmed that new Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will appear for fallout from last week's kiss to Dominik Mysterio. The updated RAW lineup is as follows:

Finn Balor vs. Dragon Lee

Kiana James debuts vs. Natalya

Bron Breakker vs. Ricochet

New Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will appear

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

AOP vs. The New Day

World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio in non-title action

Jey Uso is being advertised by the official WWE Events website but not the RAW preview. He did not appear on last week's show but is expected this week after a major achievement for the company.

