Jey Uso tops Cody Rhodes on WWE list - Reports

Two of WWE's biggest superstars to help usher in this new era have been Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. The second-generation wrestlers have achieved several accolades in recent years, but new information shows how Uso has topped Rhodes on at least one list.

Main Event Jey has been on a successful singles run ever since The American Nightmare brought him to the red brand last year. The two fan favorites and recent tag team partners are heavily cheered week after week, while the RAW and SmackDown crowds are filled with fans wearing their merchandise.

Rhodes and Uso have continuously been among the top monthly WWE Shop merchandise movers this year. Jey's continuous push to the top appears to be boosting his merchandise sales as well, according to date from a new Wrestlenomics report. It was noted that the real-life Bloodline member sold a bit more merchandise than the current Undisputed WWE Champion for the month of May 2024.

The black "Yeet" t-shirt was WWE's top seller for the Men's Apparel category in May, and for 2024 so far. While this means the RAW Superstar out-sold the SmackDown champion for the month after WrestleMania XL, Rhodes still has more overall merchandise sales for the year-to-date list.

While Uso was selling just ahead of Rhodes, the injured CM Punk topped both of the active competitors. The former AEW World Champion began drawing big numbers as soon as he returned in November 2023, and that has continued despite his injury, but he was once topped by a very surprising name.

Steve Austin and The Rock are the next two best-sellers in the category for 2024 so far. At one point in early March, Stone Cold drew more t-shirt sales than Punk, Uso, Roman Reigns, Rock, Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Jimmy Uso, and Drew McIntyre.

Jey Uso was defeated by Gunther in the King of the Ring finals on the May 20 RAW. The Ring General went on to defeat Randy Orton in the KOTR finals at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE on May 25.

Gunther celebrated his royal victory on last week's RAW, but Main Event Jey was nowhere to be seen. However, Uso is the only superstar being advertised by the WWE website for this week's RAW from GIANT Center in Hershey, PA.

It remains to be seen what officials have planned next for the former Bloodline member. He was recently announced for a Backlash France rematch against World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest at the SmackDown taping on June 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

