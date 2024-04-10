Cody Rhodes broke major WWE record after WrestleMania XL victory - Reports

WWE WrestleMania XL was a massive event for Cody Rhodes in the ring, but now it's been confirmed how the Undisputed Universal Champion made history outside of the ring as well. The details were revealed in a leaked memo issued to employees.

The American Nightmare teamed with Seth Rollins for a loss against The Rock and Roman Reigns on Night One of WrestleMania XL. Cody then became the man to finally dethrone The Tribal Chief in the WrestleMania Sunday main event. The Rhodes fanbase was largely represented in the Lincoln Financial Field crowd, and many stayed for the post-match celebration.

Rhodes hit a massive milestone during WrestleMania 40 Weekend as he moved more than $1 million worth of merchandise, according to Fightful Select. This figure includes sales from WWE Shop and the WWE World experience in Philadelphia.

It was noted that Cody's WrestleMania 40 merchandise sales beat his record from last year's two-night event. It was previously reported that Rhodes moved more merchandise than any other Superstar for WrestleMania 39, but generic logo and WrestleMania gear were the overall best sellers of that weekend.

The big news for The Grandson Of A Plumber came from an internal memo issued to some WWE employees today. Rhodes recently signed a new contract that will keep him with the company for several years.

Cody Rhodes headed to WWE SmackDown

Triple H kicked off the RAW After WrestleMania XL by welcoming fans to a new era and then introducing Cody Rhodes as the new Undisputed Universal Champion.

The RAW opening segment featured a promo from Rhodes and an appearance by The Rock. Cody will now take the title to SmackDown as he has been confirmed to appear on Friday's episode from the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Officials have also announced the new Women's Champion Bayley for SmackDown. She will be celebrating the WrestleMania win over IYO SKY.

The SmackDown and arena websites also have several Superstars advertised to appear on Friday's post-WrestleMania episode. Randy Orton, Jimmy Uso, Solo Sikoa, LA Knight, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, and Jade Cargill are all listed for the show.

