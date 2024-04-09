Turning on Roman Reigns; Babyface turn & more - 4 reasons The Rock acknowledged Cody Rhodes

The Rock interrupted Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship celebration on the latest episode of RAW after WrestleMania XL and acknowledged The American Nightmare for his triumph over Roman Reigns, as he ended The Tribal Chief's nearly four-year title reign.

Still, The Final Boss said his feud with Cody Rhodes has just begun and will continue once he is back from his Hollywood schedule. This can happen as early as SummerSlam, but WWE could wait until other premium live events in 2024, like Survivor Series or Crown Jewel.

However, below are four reasons why The Rock acknowledged Cody Rhodes on RAW after WrestleMania XL.

#4. Turning against Roman Reigns

The initial plan was for The Rock to come back and challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. With Cody Rhodes winning the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match and setting his sights on Reigns, though, The Final Boss had a heel turn.

Still, likely, The Great One will eventually turn against Reigns, as their feud appears to be in the works for quite some time. Additionally, after acknowledging Reigns' biggest rival, turning against The Tribal Chief could be the next step for The Final Boss.

As Triple H said on Sunday, Roman Reigns' next storyline will "blow people's minds," it remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Head of the Table.

#3. Teasing a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

This is also a likely scenario after The Rock and Cody Rhodes briefly exchanged their belts and the former held the latter's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It appears that The Great One's filming schedule will prevent this match from taking place in the summer, but, as mentioned earlier, Survivor Series or Crown Jewel could be feasible options for the bout to take place.

#2. The Rock has a babyface turn

The Rock's heel turn was perfect for the build-up of WrestleMania XL, as The Final Boss thrived under his new character, but it is unclear if he will maintain his villainous persona when he returns.

The crowd has sided with Cody Rhodes, meaning that they will continue to boo The Brahma Bull or he will attempt a babyface turn to restore his relationship with fans. Still, it would be challenging to do so, as Cody Rhodes is the top babyface in WWE at the moment, while Roman Reigns could also have a babyface turn once he is back in the Stamford-based company, after spending almost four years as a heel.

#1. Maintaining a neutral relationship with Cody Rhodes

The Rock has become a board member of TKO Group Holdings and his authoritative figure was evident during the Road to WrestleMania XL. Not only was he allowed to swear in segments, but The Final Boss also threatened to fire the referee in the main event of Night One of The Show of Shows if he counted out him and Reigns.

However, with Cody Rhodes now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, The Brahma Bull could pursue to maintain a neutral relationship if he continues to use his authoritative figure once he returns to the Stamford-based promotion.

